Mexico’s Yucatán Region Offers Coastline, Culture & Culinary Delights

Yucatán is a state in southeastern Mexico on the Gulf of Mexico. Rich in diversity of natural, cultural and heritage attractions. It boasts 378 km of beautiful white sand beaches washed by emerald and turquoise waters as well as over 3,000 cenotes – pools of fresh water carved into the limestone.

The state has a wide and varied fauna; it is the home of the pink flamingo in Mexico; archaeological sites of global significance as Chichen Itza and Uxmal, a cultural mosaic where the living culture of the Mayas stands out; a vast and exquisite cuisine, colonial cities, magical villages and much more.

Top 10 Best Cities in the World by Condé Nast Traveler

They explain, “We are a State of Peace, an appointment signed by 30 Nobel Peace Laureates in 2019 and our capital is the only one in the world to have been recognised twice as American Capital of Culture”. It is also the only city in Mexico in the Top 10 Best Cities in the World by Condé Nast Traveler in 2021 in the category of large cities.

The beauty of Yucatán, a state in southeastern Mexico, lies not only in its otherworldly landscapes but also in its rich cultural heritage. Both elements make it a captivating place to visit, with something new to discover around every corner. Here, we will share three activities you can enjoy in Tekax, a place rich in history and adventure, and one of Yucatán’s seven Magic Towns.

Quad Bike Tours by Day or Night

Tekax is in the only hilly area within Yucatán, making it the ideal place for a quad bike tour (known as cuatrimotos in Mexico) around the town. It is perfect for adventure, excitement, and fun for both families and groups of friends. This guided tour will lead you past archaeological sites, historic colonial buildings, and stunning local flora and fauna. You’ll get the chance to explore caves, visit Maya villages, and stop at remarkable spots like Kaalmankal, Grutas Chocantes, and Grutas Sartenejas where you’ll be able to enjoy activities such as abseiling, zip-lining, and more. For those who would prefer a nocturnal experience, a nighttime version of this tour is available.

A Vibrant Mural Tour

For those who prefer a more peaceful experience, visit El Callejón, where you can appreciate a vibrant collection of 10 murals from diverse painting styles, which form part of this amazing outdoor museum and are a must-do cultural activity.

While you walk, you can appreciate and take pictures of the murals; each one shows history, festivities, and customs from the city. For example, the famous composer Ricardo Palmerín Pavía, the mysterious and interesting legend of Waay Kot, the lively celebration of San Diego de Alcalá, as well as depictions of the local plants and animals from the region like jaguars, birds, and trees like the Sacred Kapok Tree.

Let this experience take you on a journey through time, engaging your imagination and stimulating your senses with vivid art and colours.

Culinary Treats with Local Foods & Traditional Flavours

If you’re looking for a memorable meal, be sure to stop by El Mercado Municipal to visit Don Us’ food stand, where delicious tacos have been served for over 40 years and are made from a variety of different fillings. Another excellent choice is to visit Doña Mirna Gorocica, who has been serving up regional dishes cooked over a wood fire since 1989. She learned her craft from her father, who passed down the traditional techniques she still uses every day. Some of the delicious regional dishes she makes include puchero stew, mondongo a la andaluza soup, queso relleno (stuffed cheese), and poc chuc empanizado (breaded pork). No meal is complete without dessert, so be sure to try the ‘mamules’. Mamules are baked in a traditional wood-fired stone oven and made with flour, eggs, lard, and a delicious handmade filling. The Teyere family has been crafting this unique regional bread using their original recipe for 127 years.

Did you know..?

Mamules have romantic connotations. It’s said that when a man gifts a woman mamules, it is his way of showing romantic interest. In the past, accepting the gift implied that they would become engaged and eventually marry.

Something Refreshing for the Heat

For more than 30 years, Don Severiano has been serving pozol, a traditional Yucatán drink that’s perfect for cooling off. He offers two varieties: the basic version with just corn, water, and sugar, and a coconut-infused option. Both are made with white corn and served ice-cold to help you beat the heat. Not only does Yucatán pozol quench your thirst, but it also helps curb your hunger, making it a favourite among field workers and those on henequen plantations during their workdays.

On your next trip to Mexico, explore the state of Yucatán and its charming Magic Towns. Work with your travel agent to plan the perfect getaway and experience the unique cultural and culinary delights of this extraordinary destination.

What is a Magic Town?

A Magic Town is a title awarded by the Mexican Government to communities that have preserved their original traditions, history, culture, and architecture into the modern day. These towns are rich in symbolism and legends, offering visitors an important insight into the true essence of Mexico.