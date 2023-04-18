Madrid Mulling Introduction of Tourist Tax

Madrid looks to be in line to become the latest European destination to consider introducing a tax on tourists visiting the city.

A number of European destinations have either introduced, or are considering, a tourist levy. These include Edinburgh, Manchester, Frankfurt, Catalonia, Greece, Wales and Amsterdam.

According to reports, the Madrid move is being driven by Reyes Marato, Spain’s former tourism minister, who is running for office to become Madrid’s next mayor on a ticket that includes the idea to charge an extra fee for visitor stays.

The levy would, most probably, be via an additional charge on hotel night stays in the city.

The money raised would, as elsewhere, be used by local government to pay for tourism promotion and improvements to the city’s tourism infrastructure.

If passed, Madrid would follow the likes of Barcelona and the Balearic islands in having such a tax.

However, such a move has twice been proposed and blocked in Madrid and many of the city’s hoteliers are, reportedly, opposed to the idea on the basis it may deter visitors.