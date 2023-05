Lufthansa has posted much improved financial results on the back of strong passenger demand for summer flights.

The German airline giant reported adjusted losses of €273m for the first quarter of its financial year and a 40% jump in revenue to just over €7bn.

The loss figure was down from a loss of €577m for the same quarter last year.

Lufthansa said it expects a strong performance over the summer months and a continued financial performance for the whole of its current financial year.