London’s Gatwick Airport Posts Strong First Half Performance

London’s Gatwick Airport has reported a strong first half performance for 2024 – largely driven by strong demand and new long-haul routes.

The airport served 19.9 million passengers in the six months to the end of June; up 7.7% on the same period last year.

First half revenue was up by over 15% at £488m and earnings rose 14% to £268m.

Gatwick CEO, Stewart Wingate, said: “With the growing demand for travel, we are experiencing one of our busiest summers yet. Thanks to robust planning and close collaboration with our partners we’ve had a strong start to 2024, ensuring a reliable and enjoyable experience for our passengers.

“I am delighted that we have once again achieved good service levels, as evidenced by meeting 100% of our service measures. At the same time, through our Northern Runway Project, we are demonstrating our commitment to growing sustainably, in line with our Decade of Change sustainability strategy and government policy.

“Our teams have worked incredibly hard to achieve these results. As we continue to grow our network and offer more choice for passengers, we are working towards our vision to be the airport for everyone, whatever your journey.”