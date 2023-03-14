Let’s go Toronto with Virgin Atlantic

Introduce your clients to the best of Toronto, a city that seamlessly blends business and leisure. Virgin Atlantic’s flights from Ireland via London provide a gateway to everything Toronto offers, ensuring your clients arrive in style to explore this vibrant city. Whether they’re seeking adventure, meeting their next potential client or just relaxing with their loved ones, Toronto has something for everyone.

Dive into the vibrant atmosphere of Toronto, a city brimming with excitement. From trendy neighborhoods to thrilling sports activities, offshore islands, and culinary delights, there’s no shortage of things to explore. Before setting out on their adventure, your clients can fuel up with a strong double-double at one of the city’s chic cafes. A stroll along the iconic Toronto waterfront offers breathtaking views of Lake Ontario and the opportunity to snap pictures of the CN Tower or swing into an event at the Harbourfront Centre.

They can immerse themselves in the charm of the Distillery District, indulging in handcrafted treats and browsing boutique shops. For a day trip, Niagara Falls is just a stone’s throw away, offering a mesmerizing natural spectacle. Even in winter, Toronto shines with its underground PATH walkways and cultural attractions like the Royal Ontario Museum and the Hockey Hall of Fame. After a day of exploration, they can enjoy a delicious dinner in Kensington Market before catching a Toronto Maple Leafs game. Our daily flights take off from 30th March 2025 on our A330 and A330neo aircraft. Iconic onboard social spaces, wireless charging, and stylish design touches make the 7 hour 50 minute journey even smoother. We can’t wait to welcome your clients.