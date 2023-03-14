ITTN’s Photographer of the Year Competition – July Winner

We’re at the halfway point of ITTN’s Photographer of the Year Competition with Brand USA and there have been some amazing entries so far. The judges’ decision was not easy this month.

July’s runner-up is Tim Carey from The Travel Boutique for his photo ‘Early Morning Sunshine in Beautiful Cavtat’

July’s winner is Niamh Quinlan, Travel Counsellor for her photo ‘Beam Me up Scotty’. This photo was taken right here in Ireland in Rossbeigh Beach, Co. Kerry.

Congratulations Niamh, you have won a place at the ITTN Awards where you will be in with a chance to win 2 tickets with United Airlines.

The competition has well and truly started and we are accepting entries for August, send your photos (max 2 per, per month) to [email protected] to enter.

As our photography competition is in partnership with Brand USA in 2024, we will also be running a smaller USA-Themed Photo Competition! This competition will run alongside the main Photographer Of The Year competition for 2024 and will have a smaller overall prize.

All USA photos will be entered into the USA-Themed photo competition.

Best of Luck!