ITTN Group is Hiring: Operations and Talent Manager Wanted!

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
ITTN Group is hiring. We are seeking an Operations and Talent Manager to manage our expanding business portfolio.

The ideal candidate will have strong leadership and people management skills with responsibility for the entire team.

The core role will be to ensure we are delivering exceptional customer-focused service and business results.

The ideal candidate with have a strong interest and understanding of the travel industry and ideally have a passion for social media and web based platforms. They will have a strong understanding of people time management and ensure the people culture within the business is professional and commercially driven.

This is a full time office role, based in Sandymount Dublin 4, and the candidate will report directly to Sharon Jordan.

To apply in confidence please contact [email protected]

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
