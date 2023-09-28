Irish Travel Trade Awards 2023 – TOMORROW is Your Last Chance to Nominate Your Agency!

Tomorrow – Friday 29 September – is agents’ last chance to nominate their business in the 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards!

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards by ITTN, in association with Virgin Atlantic, are fast approaching and will be taking place on Friday 24 November at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin. The Irish travel industry will come together to celebrate and acknowledge the very best of our industry and amongst the 24 supplier awards, we have 8 agent awards – including 2 new awards!

Agents should email [email protected] before

29 September advising of the award(s) they wish to be considered for. Voting

for the Agent awards will take place from 16 – 27 October 2023.

The 2023 Agent Awards are:

Best Sun Travel Agency (Sponsored by Sunway )

) Best Cruise Travel Agency (Sponsored by Marella Cruises )

) Best Ski Travel Agency (Sponsored by Crystal Ski )

) NEW! Best Touring Travel Agency (Sponsored by TTC Tour Brands )

Best Long-Haul Travel Agency (contact us to sponsor this category)

Best Luxury Travel Agency (Sponsored by Iberostar )

) NEW! Best Corporate Travel Agency (Sponsored by Emirates )

Best Travel Agency – Overall (Sponsored by Blue Insurance)

A limited number of tables are still available and individual tickets can also be purchased so to book your place at the 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards, contact [email protected] today.

Good luck everyone!