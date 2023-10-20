Irish Travel Trade Awards 2023: Reminder – Voting Remains Open in Supplier Categories Until October 27!

Voting remains open until Friday 27 October in the Supplier Categories, so make sure you show your support and gratitude for those suppliers who have supported you throughout the year.

Cast your vote here: https://secure.electionbuddy.com/ballot/NZVQ-3TDD-NDBV-6VPR

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic will take place in just over a month, on Friday 24 Nov, at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin and we are so excited! If you have not secured your ticket or table for the Awards, contact [email protected].

A reminder of our 19 Supplier Awards this year:

CRUISELINES – Sponsored by Aer Lingus

Best Mainstream Cruise

Best Family Cruise

Best Premium Cruise

Best Luxury Cruise

Best River Cruise Company

AIRLINES – Sponsored by Silversea

Best Airline – Europe

Best Airline – Long Haul

Best Airline – Business Class

Best Airline – North America

DESTINATIONS & AIRPORTS – Sponsored by Virgin Atlantic

Best Irish Airport

Best Destination – Europe

Best Destination – Worldwide

Best Tourist Board

TOUR OPERATORS – Sponsored by Hertz

Best Sun Tour Operator

Best Ski Tour Operator

Best Long-Haul Operator

Best Touring & Adventure Operator

TRANSPORT, ACCOMMODATION & INSURANCE – Sponsored by Salou Tourism Board

Best Ferry Company

Best Hotel Group

Best Bed Bank

Best Car Rental

Best Insurance Provider

SUSTAINABILITY & CULTURE – Sponsored by Spanish Tourism Office

Leaders in Sustainability

Supplier Of The Year

Voting opened yesterday in the Agent Awards and votes can be cast here: https://secure.electionbuddy.com/m/ittn/ittnawardsagents23

Good luck to all our deserving nominees!