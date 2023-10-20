SEARCH
Irish Travel Trade Awards 2023: Reminder – Voting Remains Open in Supplier Categories Until October 27!

Carrie Day
By Carrie Day
Voting remains open until Friday 27 October in the Supplier Categories, so make sure you show your support and gratitude for those suppliers who have supported you throughout the year.

Cast your vote here: https://secure.electionbuddy.com/ballot/NZVQ-3TDD-NDBV-6VPR

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic will take place in just over a month, on Friday 24 Nov, at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin and we are so excited! If you have not secured your ticket or table for the Awards, contact [email protected].

A reminder of our 19 Supplier Awards this year:

CRUISELINES – Sponsored by Aer Lingus

  • Best Mainstream Cruise
  • Best Family Cruise
  • Best Premium Cruise
  • Best Luxury Cruise
  • Best River Cruise Company

AIRLINES – Sponsored by Silversea

  • Best Airline – Europe
  • Best Airline – Long Haul
  • Best Airline – Business Class
  • Best Airline – North America

DESTINATIONS & AIRPORTS – Sponsored by Virgin Atlantic

  • Best Irish Airport
  • Best Destination – Europe
  • Best Destination – Worldwide
  • Best Tourist Board

TOUR OPERATORS – Sponsored by Hertz

  • Best Sun Tour Operator
  • Best Ski Tour Operator
  • Best Long-Haul Operator
  • Best Touring & Adventure Operator

TRANSPORT, ACCOMMODATION & INSURANCE – Sponsored by Salou Tourism Board

  • Best Ferry Company
  • Best Hotel Group
  • Best Bed Bank
  • Best Car Rental
  • Best Insurance Provider

SUSTAINABILITY & CULTURE – Sponsored by Spanish Tourism Office

  • Leaders in Sustainability
  • Supplier Of The Year

Voting opened yesterday in the Agent Awards and votes can be cast here: https://secure.electionbuddy.com/m/ittn/ittnawardsagents23

Good luck to all our deserving nominees!

Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
