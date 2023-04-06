Industry Welcomes Halt to Flight Cut Plan by Schiphol Airport

Aviation industry group The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has welcomed a Dutch court ruling halting planned cuts in flight volumes at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, saying the decision marks a “reprieve” for airlines, passengers and the overall Dutch economy.

The Dutch court this week upheld legal challenges lodged by IATA, Dutch airline KLM and other carriers.

Schiphol had planned to limit flights to 460,000 per year from November. Outside of this legal challenge, Schiphol, this week, announced a new ban on night flights and private jets landing at the airport on noise pollution and climate reasons.

IATA director general Willie Walsh said: “We welcome the judge’s decision. This case has been about upholding the law and international obligations. The judge has understood that the Dutch government violated its obligations in shortcutting processes that would bring scrutiny to its desire to cut flight numbers at Schiphol. This decision gives vital stability for this year to the airlines using Schiphol airport and maintains the choice and connectivity passengers value.

Mr Walsh added: “Winning this vital reprieve is good news for Schiphol’s passengers, Dutch businesses, the Dutch economy and airlines. But the job is not done. The threat of flight cuts at Schiphol remains very real and is still the stated policy of the government. Schiphol Airport themselves yesterday announced night flight cuts without consultation. Airlines understand the importance of resolving issues such as noise. The Balanced Approach is the correct, EU and global legally-enshrined process for managing noise impacts. It has helped airports around the world successfully address this issue.”