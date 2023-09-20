SEARCH
IAG-Owned LEVEL Airlines to Increase Low Cost Access from Europe to the Americas

By Geoff Percival
LEVEL – the Barcelona-based long-haul/low fares airline – is enhancing transatlantic access for European travellers out of its Catalonian base via a new route to the US and increased frequencies to South America.

The airline is owned by IAG – which also owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Air Europa.

LEVEL will fly a new route from Barcelona to Miami – three times a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, from March 31 next – having increased its fleet size to six jets.

LEVEL already flies to New York and Los Angeles.

The carrier will also increase South American frequency on its direct routes from Barcelona to Santiago and Buenos Aires, the capitals of Chile and Argentina, respectively.

It will up frequency to Santiago from 3 times a week to 5 this winter and will fly nine times a week to Buenos Aires.

Both routes will be for this winter season and will begin towards the end of October.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
