Holland America Line Offering Samples of Grand World Voyage Itineraries

Holland America Line is inviting cruisers to sample one of its most prolific cruise categories by booking a segment of either the 2025 Grand World Voyage or 2025 Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole, for as little as $169 per day, including all taxes and fees.
Seven segments are available on the Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole aboard Volendam, ranging from 33 to 100 days. On Zuiderdam’s Grand World Voyage, guests can choose from among six segments, ranging from 20 to 55 days. The segments allow guests to choose from a diverse selection of shorter itineraries, tailoring the Grand Voyage experience to their own taste and timeline.
“Our Grand Voyages are something our dedicated guests come back for every year while also attracting new guests who are eager to explore the world, but at over four months we recognize that not everyone has that time,” said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and itinerary planning for Holland America Line.
“By booking one of our 2025 Grand Voyage segments, cruisers can get a taste of the special atmosphere and community aboard these sailings at an incredible value.”
Grand Voyage segments sail between two key ports along each voyage, making it a seamless experience joining the ship in various locales around the world. On the Grand World Voyage, guests can sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Singapore or Sydney, Australia; Singapore to Athens, Greece; Cape Town, South Africa, to Fort Lauderdale; Sydney to Cape Town; and Athens to Fort Lauderdale.
The Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole segments cruise from Fort Lauderdale to Buenos Aires, Argentina; Buenos Aires to Barcelona, Spain, or Ijmuiden (Amsterdam), the Netherlands or Fort Lauderdale; Fort Lauderdale to Ijmuiden (Amsterdam); and Ijmuiden (Amsterdam) or Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale.
Highlighted Segments
- 2025 Grand World Voyage Aboard Zuiderdam, departs Jan. 4, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale:
- 55-Day Fort Lauderdale to Singapore, Jan. 4 — March 1, 2025: Those looking for a sampling of a world cruise can embark in the convenient North American homeport of Fort Lauderdale, sailing east to west, before ultimately disembarking in Singapore. On the voyage, Zuiderdam will call ports in 13 countries, and guests will experience multiple bucket list items, including a Panama Canal transit, overnight stay at Easter Island and scenic cruising in the Great Barrier Reef.
- 20-Day Athens to Fort Lauderdale, April 19 — May 9, 2025: Guests looking for the shortest taste of a grand can embark in Athens for a Mediterranean adventure, calling ports in Italy, Spain, Portugal and Morocco — including a special overnight celebration in Barcelona — before heading across the Atlantic Ocean, visiting San Juan, Puerto Rico, for a perfect day in paradise before disembarking at Fort Lauderdale.
- 2025 Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole aboard Volendam, departs Jan. 25, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale:
- 47-Day Fort Lauderdale to Buenos Aires, Jan. 25 — March 13, 2025: Those looking for an extended Antarctic adventure and exploration of South America can sail from Fort Lauderdale, experiencing a Panama Canal Transit before heading south to Central and South America, extensively exploring Peru (including an overnight at Lima) and Chile. A four-day Antarctica experience rounds off the segment before sailing north to Uruguay and Argentina.
- 33-Day Ijmuiden (Amsterdam) to Fort Lauderdale, May 5 — June 7, 2025: Guests who dream of visiting the North Pole can embark in Ijmuiden, exploring the rugged coast of Norway before crossing the Arctic Circle and calling Honningsvåg (Nordkapp) in the North Cape. Volendam then visits Iceland, Greenland, Canada, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, and ports in Maine and Massachusetts before ending the voyage at Fort Lauderdale.