Holland America Line Offering Samples of Grand World Voyage Itineraries

Holland America Line is inviting cruisers to sample one of its most prolific cruise categories by booking a segment of either the 2025 Grand World Voyage or 2025 Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole, for as little as $169 per day, including all taxes and fees.

Seven segments are available on the Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole aboard Volendam, ranging from 33 to 100 days. On Zuiderdam’s Grand World Voyage, guests can choose from among six segments, ranging from 20 to 55 days. The segments allow guests to choose from a diverse selection of shorter itineraries, tailoring the Grand Voyage experience to their own taste and timeline.

“Our Grand Voyages are something our dedicated guests come back for every year while also attracting new guests who are eager to explore the world, but at over four months we recognize that not everyone has that time,” said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and itinerary planning for Holland America Line.

“By booking one of our 2025 Grand Voyage segments, cruisers can get a taste of the special atmosphere and community aboard these sailings at an incredible value.”

Grand Voyage segments sail between two key ports along each voyage, making it a seamless experience joining the ship in various locales around the world. On the Grand World Voyage, guests can sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Singapore or Sydney, Australia; Singapore to Athens, Greece; Cape Town, South Africa, to Fort Lauderdale; Sydney to Cape Town; and Athens to Fort Lauderdale.

The Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole segments cruise from Fort Lauderdale to Buenos Aires, Argentina; Buenos Aires to Barcelona, Spain, or Ijmuiden (Amsterdam), the Netherlands or Fort Lauderdale; Fort Lauderdale to Ijmuiden (Amsterdam); and Ijmuiden (Amsterdam) or Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale.

Highlighted Segments