Historic Direct Route from New York to Faroe Islands Launched

The growing number of airlines linking northern Europe to the east coast of the US has continued with the first direct route between the Faroe Islands and New York being launched.

Faroe national carrier Atlantic Airways has announced the first ever direct route between the Nordic islands nation and the US – with the planned flights due to link Vágar Airport in the Faroes, to New York’s Stewart International Airport (SWF), New Windsor in upstate New York – but only 60km north of Manhattan.

The 7-hour flight will initially be a seasonal route – running from late August to early October – flying once a week on Wednesdays to the Faroes and Tuesdays back to New York. Atlantic will fly the route via an Airbus 320neo plane.

“This is something we have been working hard on for quite some time and we are extremely excited about being able to announce this new historic route connecting the Faroe Islands and the US. We are confident of the demand between the US and the Faroe Islands,” said Atlantic Airways chief executive Jóhanna á Bergi.