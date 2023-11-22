SEARCH
HomeBusiness Travel NewsHertz Named Ireland's Leading Car Rental Company at World Travel Awards
Business Travel NewsTravel News

Hertz Named Ireland’s Leading Car Rental Company at World Travel Awards

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Hertz has won the award for Ireland’s Leading Car Rental Company 2023 at the prestigious World Travel Awards for the 5th year in a row.

Paul Manning

Paul Manning, Hertz Ireland Sales Manager, commented: “We at Hertz Ireland are thrilled and honoured to be recognized as the leading car hire provider in Ireland at this year’s prestigious World Travel Awards. Winning this esteemed accolade for the fifth consecutive year is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team. We are immensely proud of this achievement, and it truly reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional service and quality experiences for our customers. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all who have supported us on this incredible journey, and we remain dedicated to maintaining the highest standards in the car hire industry.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Irish Travel Trade Awards 2023 – The Details

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,559 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie