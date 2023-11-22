Hertz Named Ireland’s Leading Car Rental Company at World Travel Awards

Hertz has won the award for Ireland’s Leading Car Rental Company 2023 at the prestigious World Travel Awards for the 5th year in a row.

Paul Manning

Paul Manning, Hertz Ireland Sales Manager, commented: “We at Hertz Ireland are thrilled and honoured to be recognized as the leading car hire provider in Ireland at this year’s prestigious World Travel Awards. Winning this esteemed accolade for the fifth consecutive year is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team. We are immensely proud of this achievement, and it truly reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional service and quality experiences for our customers. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all who have supported us on this incredible journey, and we remain dedicated to maintaining the highest standards in the car hire industry.”