Travel News

Have You Won ITTN’s Weekly Competition Yet?

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

We’ve had many agents from different parts of the country win with ITTN. This week it could be you!

The competition – exclusive to agents – gives you the chance to win prizes such as gift vouchers, spa days, nights out, and other fun experiences!

Congratulations to Jean Claffey from Killester Travel, who correctly guessed that you can enter 2 photos to ITTN’s Photographer of the Year Competition.

Jean, you have won a €100 Restaurant Voucher, email [email protected] to claim your prize.

This week we’ve €100 One4All Voucher to give away. To enter simply fill in the form below.

Best of Luck!

True or False: Aer Lingus are starting a direct flight to Las Vegas?
*Information you provide when registering will be shared with the account owner and host and can be used and shared by them in accordance with their Terms and Privacy Policy.

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
