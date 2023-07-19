Gatwick Strike Threat Lessened as Action Partially Postponed

The threat of disruptive strike action at London’s Gatwick Airport has been lessened, with the bulk of affected workers deciding to put the move on hold for now.

It was announced, last week, that nearly 1,000 workers at Gatwick – including baggage handlers and check-in staff – were planning 8 days of strike action due to begin before the end of July, due to pay conditions.

Both Aer Lingus and Ryanair fly between Ireland and Gatwick.

However, it has been reported that a new pay deal has been proposed by Gatwick’s management. DHL workers at the airport – numbering around 600 in total – have decided to pause strike plans to consider the new proposals. If rejected, however, the Unite trade union is willing to announce new strike dates.

The remaining 400, or so workers – representing the likes of Menzies, GGS and ASC – are still planning to strike. Recently, EasyJet cut around 1,700 flights from its Gatwick summer schedule due to the strike threat.