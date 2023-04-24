Florida Keys & Key West Launches Free Global Streaming Channel ‘FloridaKeysTV’

The Florida Keys & Key West destination has launched FloridaKeysTV, a free, on-demand globally streaming channel showcasing exclusive programming dedicated to the Florida Keys & Key West.

Underwritten by the Florida Keys tourism council, the streaming channel’s programs take viewers on Keys journeys and adventures throughout the 125-mile island chain.

“Our new on-demand streaming channel, free to download and watch, is an easy, convenient way for viewers to experience Florida Keys-dedicated programming,” said Stacey Mitchell, director of the tourism council.

“Through FloridaKeysTV viewers can explore the entire island chain, learn about sustainability initiatives such as ‘Connect & Protect’, experience deep-sea fishing adventures and discover the Keys’ unique culture and cuisine,” Ms Mitchell said.

FloridaKeysTV currently features more than 75 hours of family-friendly one-hour and half-hour episodes focusing on history, environmental stewardship, eco-tourism, fishing, diving and travel adventures. Additional programming is slated.

Florida-based Crawford Entertainment produced the channel and is managing its dedicated programming.

Shows include “Florida Keys Protecting Paradise,” “Island Hopping Florida Keys,” “Only in the Florida Keys” and “Spirit of the Florida Keys” and “George Poveromo’s World of Saltwater Fishing: The Pilgrimage” among others.

FloridaKeysTV is available on Apple IOS for iPhone and iPad.