Finnair Celebrates 100 Years with Lunch in Chapter One

ITTN’s Sharon Jordan attended Finnair’s lunch at Dublin’s famous 2-Michelen Starred Chapter One Restaurant as part of the airline’s 100 year anniversary celebrations.

Finnair was represented by Anssi Partanen, market director for the UK & Ireland and Heidi Lemmetyinen, Finnair Communications.

The lunch menu was specially prepared – focusing on modern Nordic cuisine – by Finnish chef Mickael Viljanen.

Finnair has been busy celebrating its 100th birthday (the actual anniversary will be November 1, this year) of late – and the fact that it is one of the earliest established airlines, anywhere in the world, still actually operating; with a launch of its own wine and a new stamp issued by Finland’s national postal service.

The airline is not living in the past, however – far from it, in fact. Sustainability is the watchword, with Finnair aiming to be carbon neutral by the end of 2045, with a 50% reduction in net emissions coming about by the end of 2025.

Finnair is also targeting a return to profitability – and pre-Covid levels of profitability, at that – by the middle of next year, no matter what happens in Russian airspace.

Its claim to the title of The Modern Nordic Airline is seen in the €200m investment it has made in its onboard product in recent times, which has already reaped various awards.

A lot of that effort has gone into upgrading its long-haul services – Finnair is also celebrating 40 years of flying direct to Japan – and business class offering, which includes the brand new eye-catching non-reclining business class seat. There is also a refreshed economy class offering and a new premium economy class, with its own dedicated cabin.

Finnair began its daily direct route from Dublin-Helsinki in March 2015. Eight years on, the airline provides eight flights per week between the two capitals (with prices, in economy, starting at €85 one way).