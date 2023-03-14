Explora Journeys Unveils Unique Experiences in St. Barts, Aruba, Antigua and More

Explora Journeys, the luxury lifestyle ocean travel brand of the MSC Group unveils a series of exclusive Caribbean destination experiences. Guests can discover these meticulously crafted experiences during their Caribbean journeys, blending celebrated destinations with off-the-beaten-path ports.

With EXPLORA II arriving in the Caribbean in November 2024 and EXPLORA I in December 2024, guests will have unparalleled opportunities to immerse themselves in the Caribbean’s breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cultures, all while indulging in exceptional luxury.

EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II will visit a varied array of destinations in the Caribbean until March 2025. These include Gustavia in St. Barts, Oranjestad in Aruba, and St. John’s in Antigua. Itineraries also feature ports such as Belize City, Bequia in the Grenadines, and Cozumel and Progreso in Mexico. Each destination is selected to provide a unique and enriching exploration experience.

Koray Savas, VP of Hotel Operations at Explora Journeys, stated, “With our latest Caribbean Destination Experiences, we invite travellers to dive into a vibrant mix of tropical landscapes and diverse cultures. From snorkelling with a marine biologist in Curaçao to exploring the ancient Mayan city of Uxmal, every experience has been carefully crafted to showcase the true spirit of the Caribbean. Our team has designed these journeys to provide guests with enriching and unforgettable memories, tailored for small groups of 2–25 guests. This allows for more intimate exploration and the chance to discover hidden spots at a relaxed pace. Our goal is to offer guests a deep and meaningful connection with these captivating Caribbean islands.”

Highlight Destination Experiences include:

Willemstad, Curaçao: Within Curaçao Natural Wonders, a Voyage of Learning

Guests can snorkel on the vivid reefs of Director’s Bay, encountering abundant marine life. They will learn from a marine biologist, about his foundation’s work to restore endangered coral reefs. The journey continues aboard the Pura Vida yacht to discover Curaçao’s rich natural environment and includes a visit to a tranquil mangrove reservoir, accessible only by boat, for hiking, swimming, and immersion in nature.

Saint-Pierre, Martinique, Lesser Antilles, French West Indies: Privileged Access & Rum Tastings on the Rhum Clément Estate

In a small group, guests will discover Martinican rum culture at Rhum Clément, the birthplace of ‘rhum agricole.’ This includes a guided exploration of the large estate and its lush gardens, a tour of three rum cellars, and tastings of barrel-aged rum paired with delicious chef-crafted foods.

Gustavia, Saint Barthélemy: Luxurious Beachside Relaxation & Lunch at Rosewood Le Guanahani

Guests can spend the day at the five-star Rosewood Le Guanahani resort, savouring a three-course meal on a golden sandy beach. This experience includes lounging in luxury and snorkelling in the crystal-clear Caribbean Sea, providing the ultimate in beachside relaxation and culinary delight.

Progreso (Merida), Mexico: An Unforgettable Journey to Uxmal & Hacienda Xocnaceh

Guests will explore the ancient Mayan city of Uxmal, known for its stunning Puuc-style architecture and celestial alignments. They will see the Pyramid of the Soothsayer and the Palace of the Governor, enjoy an exclusive lunch of regional specialties in the open air of the former hacienda church, and partake in an authentic Mayan purification ceremony within the natural beauty of Xocnaceh.

Cozumel, Mexico: Exclusive Flight Chichén Itzá

Highlights of this experience include a scenic 45-minute flight over the Caribbean Sea and Yucatán Jungle, landing minutes from the ruins. Arriving before the daily influx of visitors allows for a more intimate and immersive experience. A knowledgeable guide will lead guests through the history and architecture of this ancient city.

Guests can book these exclusive destination experiences via the Explora Experience Centre, their preferred travel advisor, or directly on the Explora Journeys website.

