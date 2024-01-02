Explora Journeys Launches First Wave Promotion in UK & Ireland

Explora Journeys, the luxury lifestyle ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, has launched its first ‘wave season’ promotion in Ireland and the UK, under the banner ‘The Total Luxury Offer’.

Guests can benefit from up to 40% savings on their journey when they book either an Ocean Terrace Suite or Ocean Grand Terrace Suite.

The special offer is applicable for sailings on both EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II up to April 2026, on reservations made by 31 January, 2024. Guests are also able to pay a 10% reduced deposit, and gain €200 per person per booking Journey Experience Credit for onboard spending.

Antonio Paradiso, Managing Director UK and Ireland, MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys said: “The Total Luxury Offer should strongly appeal both to discerning travellers who are new to cruise and those who are luxury cruise line-curious.

“This first wave promotion from the luxury lifestyle brand of the MSC Group provides all-inclusive, European elegance at sea with very significant savings. I am hopeful that this offer will convert a new generation of guests who previously overlooked ocean journeys as a refined, effortless choice of holiday, in addition to cruise aficionados who are looking for an elevated experience.”

The Total Luxury Offer applies to a range of journeys onboard both EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II, including