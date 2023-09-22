European Tourism Industry Expected to Fully Recover from Pandemic Crash Next Year

Europe’s wide-reaching travel industry is nearing full recovery from the calamitous Covid pandemic crisis.

Travel and Tourism is expected to continue its strong Post-Covid recovery and get up to over €2 trillion in terms of its financial contribution to the European economy this year.

In its latest world industry healthcheck, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) said it expects Europe’s tourism sector to fully recover the jobs it lost during the Covid crisis by the end of next year.

Its findings show that there was a near 3 million recovery in European tourism jobs last year – to a total of around 35 million – but that it still lags by over 3 million the total before the pandemic upended the industry.

The WTTC update follows on from the UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organisation), earlier this week, predicting that global tourism will get back to around 95% of pre-pandemic levels this year.