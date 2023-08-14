European Flight Cancellations Fall, IAG Dominates Punctuality Charts

European flight cancellation rates fell 11% in July, when measured on a month-by-month basis, according to new data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

The July fall was especially welcome as the summer holiday rush kicked into gear.

Cancellation rates fell across all global regions – except North America, where they actually grew by 21% last month.

Meanwhile, IAG – which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways; and Spanish carriers Iberia, Vueling and Air Europa – dominated Cirium’s latest punctuality league table of most on-time airlines in Europe.

However, it was the group’s Spanish brands which did well, with no Irish or UK airlines featuring in the top 10.

Iberia took top spot as Europe’s most punctual airline last month, with nearly 81% of its flights arriving on time. Vueling was also in the top 5, along with Finnair, Norwegian Air Shuttle, and LOT Polish Airlines.

The global list featured South America’s LATAM Airlines in top spot, and Avianca, Saudia, Japan Airlines and Qatar Airways.