European Air Fares Expected to Rise 15% this Summer

European air fares are expected to rise by a further 15%, at least, this summer.

Forbes magazine reported that, globally, this year could see the cost of flying rise by 15%-50%.

Forbes quoted Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary as saying that he expects last year’s 20% rise in air fares to be followed, this summer, by a 15% hike, as fewer airlines and available seats collide with surging post-Covid passenger demand creating a perfect storm of pricing.

Forbes also quoted international travel booking website Kayak as saying that Europe to Australia air fares have already risen by around 50% for this summer season.

Forbes also quoted David Beirman – a senior lecturer, specialising in tourism, at the University of Technology, Sydney – warning that the twin dangers of rising inflation and airlines charging more to claw back money lost during the Covid crisis could see holidays previously attainable by middle class families becoming only available to the wealthier elite.