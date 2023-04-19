SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsEuropean Air Fares Expected to Rise 15% this Summer
Travel News

European Air Fares Expected to Rise 15% this Summer

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
2

European air fares are expected to rise by a further 15%, at least, this summer.

Forbes magazine reported that, globally, this year could see the cost of flying rise by 15%-50%.

Forbes quoted Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary as saying that he expects last year’s 20% rise in air fares to be followed, this summer, by a 15% hike, as fewer airlines and available seats collide with surging post-Covid passenger demand creating a perfect storm of pricing.

Forbes also quoted international travel booking website Kayak as saying that Europe to Australia air fares have already risen by around 50% for this summer season.

Forbes also quoted David Beirman – a senior lecturer, specialising in tourism, at the University of Technology, Sydney – warning that the twin dangers of rising inflation and airlines charging more to claw back money lost during the Covid crisis could see holidays previously attainable by middle class families becoming only available to the wealthier elite.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Finnair Celebrates 40 Years of Flying to Japan with Enhanced Connection Links to Ireland and UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie