Etihad Plans to Triple Passenger Numbers and Double Fleet Size by 2030

By Geoff Percival
Etihad Airways has said it plans to triple its passenger numbers and double its fleet of planes within the next 7 years.

Outlining the Abu Dhabi-based carrier’s “next chapter of growth”, in an interview with The National, Etihad Airways chief executive Antonoaldo Neves said the carrier plans to have 150 planes in its fleet and be carrying 30 million passengers by 2030.

Mr Neves said part of Etihad’s growth plan involves increasing flight frequencies to key European cities.

“What we have to aspire to is to be one of the best airlines in the world, and I think we are, but we need to push the bar higher because everyone is pushing it higher and we cannot stop improving,” Mr Neves said in the interview.

“We need scale to do that and our customers want scale, they don’t want us to have only one flight a day to Paris or Geneva. Size matters here as long as we’re profitable.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
