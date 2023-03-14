In our latest instalment of ITTN Talks, we caught up with Maria Brannigan, Owner and Manager of O’Callaghan Travel, Dundalk!

In this ongoing series, ITTN speaks to members of the travel trade and gives them a platform to talk about industry trends, to celebrate successes and discuss challenges their business has faced, offering unrivalled insights into the goings on of Irish travel agents.

How has 2024 been for your business so far?

This year has been great – really busy! Every month so far has exceeded the target we had set. There doesn’t seem to be a quiet season anymore. We tend to go straight from 2024 season into booking 2025. But no complaints here!

What has been your biggest surprise so far this year?

I think the biggest surprise is the amount of money people are spending. Clients are definitely willing to spend more money rather than just getting a bargain. We have seen a huge increase in people booking business class especially for Australia. Also, people are booking more than 1 holiday at a time. It could be the family holiday, plus a city break!

What has been the biggest challenge to your business this year?

Obviously, the Aer Lingus strike had a massive impact right in the middle of the summer season! I think there is something every year especially in the height of the summer! Right now its challenging getting any availability left for the summer, the demand is there but there is very little left.

Are you seeing patterns or emerging trends or destinations for 2024/25?

I think people are booking earlier so a lot of people planning already for 2025. A lot of big groups , multi-generational family groups planning ahead. Cruising is massive at the moment and people need to book early for this particularly if they are looking for cabins close together.

Now that we are well into Summer, are you seeing more requests for 2025 or are there still customers looking to get away in 2024?

A lot of 2025 at the moment, still a lot of people trying to get away this summer especially as the weather is so bad! But with limited availability now I think when people don’t get away this year they tend to book early for next year so they have it guaranteed.

On a more personal note, what motivates your travel? New cultures/ sun worship/ exotic cuisine/ places of historical importance/ pure relaxation?

I like a bit of everything to be honest, I definitely love to get away to the sun at some point and just chill out during the summer. For my family holiday we like to have one year relaxing and then the following year do a bit more, last year we went on a cruise and loved every minute of it as you got a bit of everything and got to see loads and the kids were happy out with all the facilities! I also love doing the theme parks with the kids, but nearly need a holiday after it!!

Where have you been so far in 2024, and do you have any up-coming holidays?

I’m just back from a very chilled out time in Lanzarote, I had a mad weekend in Amsterdam at a concert. I was lucky enough to see the stunning Sun Princess earlier this year and I had a lovely girlie weekend taking in a show in London. I have no other plans at the moment but have a few things on my wish list…. I would like to do a city break to Berlin! Or with Aer Lingus announcing some routes – maybe Seville!

What is the funniest request you have ever had?

We did have a client who wanted to know if the elves were real in Lapland…

