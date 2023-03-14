Emirates Welcomes 101 Year-Old Seasoned Traveller Rachida Smati Onboard Dubai-Algiers Flight

Emirates recently welcomed 101 year old centenarian and seasoned traveller Rachida Smati onboard its flight to Algiers this past weekend.

To show its appreciation to the well-travelled customer and ensure she has the most comfortable travel experience possible, the airline extended a First-Class upgrade for Rachida. She was also greeted by a dedicated team ensuring she was fast-tracked through the airport before heading to the First-Class lounge for a relaxing experience ahead of boarding her flight.

Rachida, an Algerian national, flew to Algiers with Emirates after visiting friends and family in Dubai. Her third visit to the city, Rachida counts it as one of her favourite destinations for its accessibility, high standards of medical care and vibrant attractions. Rachida plans to become a repeat visitor with Emirates as her preferred airline.

Rachida expressed her appreciation for the teams helping facilitate a smooth travel experience across every touchpoint: “I had a great experience on my Emirates flight to Dubai, the cabin crew were very kind and helpful. I’m looking forward flying back to Algiers aboard Emirates and experiencing First Class, and I’m ever so grateful for the warm welcome by all of the teams.”

Born in Algeria in 1923, Rachida’s first flight was to Paris when she was 21 years old. She continues to be an avid traveller, and loves flying Emirates for its signature onboard experience and service, and unwavering focus on customer comfort on the ground and in the air.