Emirates Crosses 20,000 Cabin Crew Milestone – with 200 Being Irish

Emirates has crossed the 20,000 cabin crew member milestone – with more than 200 of them being from Ireland.

The Dubai-based airline is also continuing to recruit for Irish cabin crew, with upcoming recruitment days planned here this month and next.

Since 2022, the airline has hosted recruitment events in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway alongside more than 335 cities across 6 continents.

Moosa Mubarak, Emirati Purser and Emirates’ longest serving cabin crew, said: “I’ve flown as Emirates’ cabin crew for 36 years on over 3,500 flights. Even now, after all these years, I’m always keen and excited to start my duty onboard. Mentoring my crew colleagues and serving as an ambassador for Emirates and my country is what I am most proud of. I have had a long and successful career, incredible experiences and have made mind-blowing memories doing exactly what I love.”