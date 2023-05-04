SEARCH
Eileen Penrose Joins Sunway as Agency Sales Manager

Sunway has announced that Eileen Penrose will be joining the company’s sales team as Agency Sales Manager.

Ms Penrose was formerly key account manager at APG Ireland for seven years.

Sunway CEO Mary Denton said: “We are delighted Eileen will be joining Sunway. Eileen is very popular with the travel trade and comes with a wealth of experience and knowledge and will be a great asset to Sunway.”

Eileen Penrose said: “I am thrilled and excited to be joining such an excellent, Irish-owned organization. I have worked with Sunway as a client for many years and always respected their work ethic and can’t wait to hit the ground running!”

