Dublin Airport to Elevate Passenger Dining Experience with 23 New and Improved Food & Drink Outlets

Dublin Airport is poised for a dining makeover as it announces the introduction of more than 20 new and improved bars, cafes, and restaurants across its terminals. The culinary facelift, representing the final phase of a five-year initiative to elevate food and beverage offerings, brings the total number of outlets to an impressive 42, ensuring a diverse array of choices for passengers.

In collaboration with Ireland’s leading food services and hospitality specialist, KSG, and globally acclaimed operator Lagardère Travel Retail, the transformation is scheduled throughout 2024. Over half of the new and revamped units are expected to welcome passengers by June, promising a delectable journey for travellers.

Vincent Harrison, Chief Commercial and Development at daa said ‘Passengers are in for a treat in 2024 with a whole host of exciting new additions and improvements to the already fantastic line-up of bars and eating places in Dublin Airport.” He highlighted that enhancements reflect feedback from passengers who sought more choices, including gluten-free options.

The partnership with KSG and Lagardère Travel Retail aims to offer an expanded variety, featuring renowned brands like Supermacs, Papa John’s, Insomnia Coffee, and Pret A Manger. Existing favorites such as Butler’s Chocolate Cafe, Burger King, and Jump Juice will also enhance their offerings.

Michael Gleeson, Chief Executive of KSG, described partnering with Dublin Airport on this an “exciting transformation project.” He added, “As a leading Irish company, we will look to promoting and showcasing the best of Irish produce at Dublin Airport.”

Marion Engelhard, Managing Director UK and Ireland at Lagardère Travel Retail said, “We are delighted to bring our food and beverage expertise to Dublin Airport, enhancing the customer experience. We thank Dublin Airport for their trust and look forward to a successful collaboration.”

The upcoming changes include the creation of a world-class food hall in Terminal 1, introducing new Korean and Thai street food options, an Arthur Guinness Bar, and a large Italian restaurant. Terminal 2 will also witness enhancements, featuring Fitzgerald’s Restaurant and Bar, named after the architect Desmond Fitzgerald.