Dublin Airport Confirms ‘Business as Usual’ Despite Storm Debi

Dublin Airport has confirmed that all of its operations are running as normal today, despite disruption caused by Storm Debi.

As of 11am, three in-bound flights had been diverted from Dublin, with some minor delays to outbound flights, the airport said.

Dublin Airport said passengers should continue to contact their airline directly for updates regarding specific flights.

Ryanair said affected passengers will be notified and any passengers travelling to/from Ireland on Mon 13 November should check their Ryanair app for flight updates before travelling to the airport.

“We regret any inconvenience caused to passengers as a result of this storm which is outside of Ryanair’s control and affects all airlines operating to/from Ireland on Mon 13 November,” the airline said.

Aer Lingus said it planned to operate all scheduled flights today.