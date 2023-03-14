Dubai Sees 9% Jump in Visitor Numbers for First Half of 2024

Dubai has reported a 9%, year-on-year jump in inbound tourist visitors for the first half of this year; with 9.31 million people visiting over the 8.55 million for the same period last year.

European visitors accounted for 20% of tourists, with south Asia accounting for 17%.

Dubai had, in the first half of the year, one of the highest hotel occupancy rates (78.7%) in the world.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “Dubai has continued to stay ahead of the curve by further elevating standards with innovative and distinctive world-class infrastructure, experiences and attractions. An exceptional quality of life, safety, and accessibility have been consistently recognised across multiple global indices and we are committed to leveraging partnerships between the public and private sectors to showcase Dubai as a must-visit destination. The unwavering support of our partners and stakeholders will be crucial in driving our strong global and market-specific campaigns this summer, as we look to build on this positive growth throughout the rest of 2024.”