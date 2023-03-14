Dalata Hotel Group Brings Maldron Brand to Liverpool

Dalata Hotel Group has opened its first hotel in Liverpool.

Its latest expansion in the UK is the 4-star Maldron Hotel Liverpool, which is a 268-bedroom hotel in the heart of the city centre, just 15 minutes walk from the iconic Lime Street Station.

Dalata is the largest hotel operator in Ireland through its ownership of the Clayton and Maldron chains and is also active in the UK, the Netherlands and Germany.

This is the Group’s 55th hotel and is one of four new hotels opening this year across the UK, further expanding Dalata’s portfolio in the region, which includes 4 hotels in Manchester.

Maldron Hotel Liverpool General Manager, Kirsty Monington said the hotel and its location will act as the perfect base from which guests can enjoy all that Liverpool has to offer.

“Maldron Hotel Liverpool is the perfect choice for both leisure and business travellers.

“With a dedicated meeting and events floor encompassing three meeting rooms equipped with Clevertouch technology, and with the hotel being situated just eight miles from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, we are a stand-out choice for corporate guests.

“Located adjacent to the M&S Bank Arena and Albert Docks, the hotel is also a perfect choice for guests attending concerts and other events taking place in the city. With Liverpool and Everton’s football stadiums close by, the hotel is also ideally located for sports fans.

“A trip to Liverpool wouldn’t be complete without a Beatles pilgrimage and the hotel is within easy reach of Matthew Street and lots of great attractions celebrating John, Paul, George and Ringo.”

Dalata Hotel Group CEO, Dermot Crowley said the Group is thrilled to open a new hotel in a city with such strong Irish connections.

“We are proud to take our Maldron Hotel brand to Merseyside. Liverpool is an exciting city, and we are confident our new hotel will be extremely popular with our guests

and represent an excellent opportunity for Dalata.

“The opening of Maldron Hotel Liverpool is further proof of Dalata’s commitment to our UK expansion, and we are excited about the upcoming openings in London and Brighton.

“Liverpool was a key city for us as part of our expansion strategy and this successful opening is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our outstanding team at Maldron Hotel Liverpool.

“We look forward to welcoming guests today and over the coming months, to experience Dalata’s heart of hospitality.”