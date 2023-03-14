Dalata Hotel Group Appoints Kathrin Jung-Reinhard to Spearhead Continental European Expansion

The owner of the Clayton and Maldron hotel chains, Dalata Hotel Group, has appointed Kathrin Jung-Reinhard Head of Development Strategy-Northern Europe as it looks to accelerate its expansion in mainland Europe.

Ms Jung-Reinhard will be based in Frankfurt and joins Dalata from Universal Investment GmbH, a Frankfurt-based investment fund. There, she was head of real estate portfolio management, managing over €35bn in real estate assets.

She has also held senior roles with CBRE Germany and Deka. It was with Deka that she played a pivotal role in a number of Dalata hotel transactions, including Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Maldron Hotel Smithfield, the Gibson Hotel and Clayton Hotel Birmingham.

Dalata said Ms Jung-Reinhard’s appointment underscores the group’s ambition to expand its portfolio into continental Europe, targeting locations in large European cities with attractive market dynamics and strong corporate and leisure demand.

Dalata first entered the continental European market in February 2022, with the acquisition of the Hotel Nikko Düsseldorf. In October 2023, the group added the Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American to its portfolio. Both hotels are now operating under Dalata’s Clayton Hotel brand.

Ms Jung-Reinhard said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Acquisitions and Development Team here in Dalata, as Head of Development Strategy for Northern Europe. With two hotels already in continental Europe, we have a strong foundation to continue our expansion across mainland Europe. Having worked with Dalata on a number of previous transactions, I know the strength and commitment of the team and I look forward to delivering on the strategy together. It’s an exciting time and I am eager to contribute to the continued success and growth of the Company.”

Shane Casserly, Corporate Development Director, Dalata Hotel Group, said: “Kathrin’s appointment is an important milestone for Dalata and a testament to our strategic vision for expansion. Kathrin’s expertise in the European hotel market and her extensive relationships across Europe will be crucial as we seek to source more opportunities for our brands in key locations. Kathrin has always been a passionate advocate for the growth potential of Dalata in continental Europe and we look forward to working with her as we deliver on our strategy.”