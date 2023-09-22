SEARCH
Club Med to Open First South Africa Resort in 2026

By Geoff Percival
Luxury all-inclusive holiday resort company Club Med has unveiled its first property in South Africa.

Located in the east of the country, in the KwaZulu-Natal province, Club Med Tinley is scheduled to open in 2026, but is already being advertised on the company’s website.

The 4-star resort will be located just a half hour drive from the nearest airport (King Shaka International Airport). It will include a kid’s club, spa, fitness centre, adult pool and bar area, yoga school and a surf school. It will have 342 rooms, including 64 luxury rooms, a number of suites and a convention centre.

