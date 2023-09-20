CLIA UK & Ireland Announces 2024 Conference Dates and Schedule

CLIA UK & Ireland has revealed its 2024 conference will be held from May 23-25 in Southampton.

The conference – the largest annual travel agent event of its kind in Europe and the 16th to take place – will include ship visits, conference sessions, an industry trade fair and a celebratory evening event.

For the first time, agents will be able to choose two ships to visit over consecutive days, from a selection of six in total.

An optional ‘New to Selling Cruise Day’ has also been added on May 22, following a successful launch in 2023. The in-person session will combine industry and product training for agents who are new to cruise.

The first day of the event will comprise conference sessions and a full industry trade fair in the evening. Both activities will be held in Southampton-based venues.

Attendees will have the option to visit Cunard’s Queen Anne, Silversea’s Silver Dawn or Princess Cruises’ Sky Princess on day two. A celebratory evening event will follow.

Attendees will then have the choice to visit MSC Virtuosa, P&O Cruises’ Iona or Fred Olsen’s Borealis on the final day.

Four of the ships available are appearing for the first time at a CLIA Conference, and include the newly-launched Queen Anne.

Andy Harmer

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland managing director, said: “Our 2024 conference will be our biggest yet, with more ships, an extended land programme on offer, as well as the optional training day for agents just starting out on their cruise sales journey. As holidays at sea continue to flourish, we’re excited to confirm our popular conference mainstays will again take place, including the trade fair and celebratory evening event.

“The first-hand insight agents gain from ship visits is unbeatable, while the networking opportunities on offer over the event will be invaluable. We can’t wait to welcome partners from across the trade once again.”

The conference will open for registration shortly; CLIA EMBARC ID card holders receive an exclusive discounted link to register.

Details of the theme and keynote speakers will be announced in due course.

For more information, visit www.cruising.org