CLIA to Host Webinar on New EU Border Requirements 

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has arranged a special webinar for its members on the new EU border requirements for the Entry-Exit System (EES) and European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS). Officials from the European Commission will join CLIA on September 16 at 3 pm for a trade-friendly update on the latest information, as well as a Q&A session.

The systems – which apply to all EU member states – will introduce updated procedures for customs declarations, enhanced security measures, and streamlined processes for both commercial and personal travel. The changes aim to improve border efficiency and facilitate smoother cross-border movements.

The EES is an automated system that will record information on non-EU nationals entering and exiting the Schengen Area. This includes short-stay visa holders and visa-exempt travellers. ETIAS will require travellers from visa-exempt non-EU countries, including the UK, to obtain travel authorisation before entering the Schengen Area.

The EES is expected to come into force at the end of this year and ETIAS six months afterwards.

CLIA has additionally published a factsheet for members, which is available via its website.

CLIA agent members can join the seminar by registering on cruising.org

CLIA Cruise Week & #DiscoverMore

CLIA Cruise Week will take place from September 16th to 22nd. This year’s theme is #DiscoverMore. This year will see a host of trade-friendly activities and initiatives, supported by consumer outreach made available throughout the seven days.

Cruise Week‘s focus on the #DiscoverMore destination theme, which was also a feature across CLIA’s Conference in May, allows the whole industry to showcase cruise destinations, as well as the experiences available whilst in port.

CLIA will use the week to share information and insights on destinations though expert interviews, webinars and live broadcasts. CLIA will work across its member cruise lines to bring trade incentives, offers and news, supported by a host of social media activities, with shareable content and a focus on a different daily destination.

CLIA Destination Showcase in Gibraltar

CLIA will also be hosting its Destination Showcase in Gibraltar during that week, providing a perfect platform to engage travel agents in destination experiences.

CLIA’s Showcase will again head overseas in Autumn 2024, and this time to the southernmost tip of the Iberian peninsula, as they host an immersive cruise event in the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar. Cruise guests visiting the Port of Gibraltar continue to be drawn by the limestone Rock which dominates the scenery. From history, architecture and art to wildlife and outdoor experiences, Gibraltar offers plenty to travellers.

Destination education will play a key role throughout the event, with business sessions covering this topic as well as the invitation to join local tours and excursions in Gibraltar itself. Delegates will also be welcomed to two ship tours at the Port, with all delegates visiting both Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam and Azamara Quest as part of the event.

The Showcase will be hosted in conjunction with Visit Gibraltar, the marketing brand of the Gibraltar Tourist Board. There will be preferential rates for your hotel accommodation in the city. The full programme commences with a welcome reception, early evening on Sunday 15 September. The Conference programme closes with a Farewell Dinner on Tuesday 17 September for travel home on Wednesday 18 September. Travel to/from Gibraltar, accommodation and personal expenditures during the event are at the arrangement and expense of individual attendees.

For more, check out https://cruising.org/en-gb/events/2024/september/clia-gibraltar—destination-showcase-2024