Celebrity Cruises Starts Construction of ‘Celebrity Xcel’ Ship, with Keel-Laying Ceremony in France

Celebrity Cruises has announced that construction has commenced on its next ship Celebrity Xcel, with the keel-laying ceremony taking place at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

At the ceremony, Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, the parent company of Celebrity Cruises, Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises, and Laurent Castaing, General Manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique lowered the first 739-ton steel block for the new ship in the dry dock.

As part of the longstanding maritime tradition, executives from the cruise company and the shipyard placed newly minted coins on the first piece of steel to bestow good luck on the ship during both the construction process and future sailings.

“Today, we not only mark the start of construction, but we are laying the foundation on which countless memories will be created,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “Each new ship also represents an opportunity to advance our journey to net zero, and with Xcel, we are building our first methanol capable ship, which helps advance our transition to the energy platform of the future.”

“We can’t wait to debut Celebrity Xcel and her unrivalled guest experiences, living up to her name in every way with surprises that confirm ‘Nothing Comes Close’ to a Celebrity holiday,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “We are grateful for the continued partnership of the Chantiers de l’Atlantique team for lending their craftsmanship to further elevate the innovative design and world-class features of our beloved Edge Series ships.”