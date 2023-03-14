Carnival’s Christine Duffy Included in Forbes ’50 Over 50′ List of Female Changemakers

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, has been included in this year’s Forbes 50 Over 50 list, which is now in its 4th year.

Ms Duffy is listed in the lifestyle category.

The 50 Over 50 List, published annually, is a group of 200 women whose collective power stretches from the deep sea to outer space.

The categories – Lifestyle, Impact, Innovation and Investment – shine a light on the leaders and change makers finding success in the second half of their life. Ms Duffy is the only cruise industry executive, and only one of three in the travel sector, to be named to the list, which includes outstanding women across industry and entertainment.

“I’m honoured to be recognised for this prestigious recognition and be among the company of such incredible women,” said Ms Duffy. “Over the course of my career, I’ve been inspired by many great leaders I have had the privilege of working with, and now I try every day to offer that same level of mentorship and lead by example. That’s pretty easy to do with our tremendous shipboard and shoreside teams who motivate and inspire me.”

Ms Duffy has been blazing a trail in the travel industry for 40 years and counts many “firsts” among her accomplishments. Since 2015, she’s been the first female at the helm of Carnival Cruise Line, the flagship brand of Miami-based global cruise industry leader Carnival Corp, the world’s largest leisure travel company.

She oversees Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet of 27 ships that homeport in North America, Europe and Australia and P&O Cruises Australia’s three ships that operate in the South Pacific. Together they sail six million guests annually and employ more than 52,000 people hailing from 120 nations.

A former chairperson of the US Travel Association, Ms Duffy also serves on the US Commerce Department’s Travel and Tourism Advisory Board.