Carnival Cruise Line Unveils New Itineraries from US Homeports

Carnival Cruise Line has announced an array of new itineraries for seven of its ships setting sail in 2026 and 2027 from four of its US homeports: Miami, Port Canaveral, Galveston and Baltimore.

Among the destinations featured is Half Moon Cay, a private island set for expansion. The highly rated destination known for relaxing, beautiful beaches and crystal-clear waters will be enhanced to include an expanded beach, dining and beverage experiences along with a pier that will allow some of its ships to dock, making way for Carnival’s Excel class ships Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration and Carnival Jubilee to visit for the first time.

Also featured on many new sailings is Celebration Key, the first exclusive destination Carnival is developing for its guests. Other highlights include:

Cruise from Miami on New Itineraries for Carnival Celebration

Carnival’s newest and most innovative ship from Miami, Carnival Celebration, will offer a variety of seven-day cruises exploring both the Eastern and Western Caribbean, with a range of departure dates available through spring 2027. Guests can choose from a diverse selection of itineraries, including visits to the soon-to-open Celebration Key and popular destinations like Nassau and Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Cozumel, Mahogany Bay, St. Thomas and San Juan.

Itineraries for additional ships that homeport in Miami will be announced soon.

Cruise from Port Canaveral on New Itineraries for Mardi Gras and Carnival Venezia

From Port Canaveral, Carnival’s popular Mardi Gras will sail a variety of seven-day cruises exploring both the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Along with new itineraries that feature Celebration Key and Half Moon Cay, the new Mardi Gras sailings also include several guest-favorite destinations, such as Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Nassau, Cozumel and Mahogany Bay. Guests can choose from a range of departure dates available into spring 2027.

New itineraries are also offered for Carnival Venezia, which sails from Port Canaveral seasonally. The ship will be sailing to both the Western and Eastern Caribbean, with a mix of seven- and 14-day cruises. The “Carnival Fun Italian Style” ship will sail guests to destinations such as Celebration Key, Cozumel, Mahogany Bay, Grand Turk, San Juan and St. Thomas. Three Southern Caribbean 14-day Carnival Journeys cruises are also available and include a range of destinations including Aruba, Curacao, Grenada, Barbados, Dominica, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, St. Kitts and Antigua.

More itineraries for other ships that homeport in Port Canaveral will be announced soon.

Cruise from Galveston on New Itineraries for Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Dream and Carnival Breeze

Carnival is launching a new rotation of itineraries for its newest ship, Carnival Jubilee, from Galveston beginning in September 2026. The ship will offer a variety of six- and eight-day cruises exploring the Western Caribbean and The Bahamas. The new six-day itineraries include visits to Cozumel and Mahogany Bay; and the eight-day itineraries visit Key West, Nassau, Half Moon Cay and Celebration Key. Prior to September 2026, Carnival Jubilee will offer seven-day itineraries visiting Cozumel, Mahogany Bay and Costa Maya.

Carnival Dream is offering a variety of itineraries from Galveston as well with a range of new six-, seven- and eight-day cruises that visit popular Western and Eastern Caribbean destinations. Several cruises feature stops in Celebration Key and Half Moon Cay. For guests seeking longer adventures, Carnival Dream will also offer 14-day Carnival Journeys cruises to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, with stops in a variety of destinations including Ocho Rios, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, San Juan, Amber Cove, Key West, Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Maarten and St. Croix

Carnival Breeze will offer a variety of Western Caribbean itineraries from Galveston. Four-day cruises to Mexico typically visit Cozumel and five-day cruises add a stop in Yucatan (Progreso). An eight-day option features a more diverse itinerary, including stops in Montego Bay, Grand Cayman, Costa Maya and Cozumel.