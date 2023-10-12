Caribtours Brochure Launch at The Ivy, Dublin

Travel media and travel agents were invited to dinner in The Ivy Restaurant, Dublin to celebrate the launch of the new and unique Caribtours brochure which is dedicated solely to the Irish market.

The brochure features high-end luxury hotels across the Caribbean, Europe, Indian Ocean and Arabia.

Rebecca Bryson – Head of Sales Caribtours, along with Alan Sparling and Jo-Ann Raleigh of ASM which represents Caribtours in Ireland were our hosts for the evening.

Guests were treated to drinks on arrival followed by an introduction and presentation from Alan Sparling (ASM) and Rebecca Bryson (Caribtours) who introduced the following suppliers

Penny Naoum from Domes Resorts

Gloria Carter from the Barbados Tourism and Marketing Inc

Marilina Fourtoulaki from Costa Navarino in Greece

Paul Kay from Carlisle Bay in Antigua

Yunes​ Amar from Bahia del Duque in Tenerife

Jayanne Hicks from Elegant Hotels in Barbados

Guests were served a delicious meal which included Castletownbere crab & avocado with sliced radish, tomato, coriander & spinach crisp bread, John Stone Sirloin 8oz and Chocolate Bombe for dessert.

Each supplier provided guests with the opportunity to win a prize associated with their hotel group or destination. I was privileged to win a goodie bag from Barbados Tourism (Michael Collins, Travelmedia)

The winners on the night :

Ita Hendrick

Mark Clifford – O’ Hanrahan Travel

Anne Marie Durnin – Best4Travel

Dominic Burke – Travel Centers

Ciara Foley – Platinum Travel

Caribtours Head of Sales Rebecca Bryson said: “Each member of their award winning team have slept in every hotel bed, walked on every beach and eaten in every restaurant.”

This is what makes Caribtours unique in their destination & hotel offerings. The brochure is now available, email Alan Sparling from ASM, Ireland for more information.