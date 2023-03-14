Bus Éireann Adds Peak Weekend Service on Expressway Eurolines Birmingham and London Routes

Bus Éireann has announced an additional peak weekend service on its Expressway Eurolines route linking Dublin with Birmingham and London.

Strong customer demand has led to an additional return journey departing Dublin to Birmingham and London on Sunday and returning from London to Birmingham and Dublin on Monday.

This additional service will commence from this weekend, Sunday 7 July. Customers can enjoy their first bag for free with no hidden charges, extra fast Wi-Fi and comfortable seating on board. Early bird tickets start from just €39 one-way, or €70 return and are on sale now at (https://www.expressway.ie/journey-search). There is currently a 30% discount off standard single and return tickets from Dublin, using promo code ‘EUR30’ when booking on expressway.ie.

Expressway Eurolines operates the services on top-end coaches and crosses the Irish Sea on the Irish Ferries’ ‘Ulysses’ ship, allowing customers to make the overnight journey in comfort, and arrive in Birmingham and London city centres.

The generous baggage allowance of up to 15kg, includes bringing the first suitcase onboard for free, which is great news for passengers travelling to Birmingham or London for some summer shopping.

Andrew Yates, Head of Expressway, Bus Éireann said: “In response to customer demand, we’re pleased to add an additional weekend service to the schedule starting from Sunday, 7 July. This is an additional service to add to our current timetable that departs Dublin on a Friday and returns from London on a Saturday. These additional summer services connect Dublin to Birmingham and London and are great for our passengers who we know rely exclusively on Expressway Eurolines for travel between Ireland and the UK. For people who are unable to, or do not want to fly, whether for environmental, financial, medical or other reasons, these additional summer services provide an essential alternative, travelling on our top-end new coaches with extra comfortable seating.

“With fares from just €39 one way or €70 return, passengers can travel direct to the heart of Birmingham and London, without the hassle of getting to the airport or long security queues – while making sustainable travel choices. As demand for these services is likely to continue to be high, we’d encourage passengers to book their trip early at expressway.ie.”