British Airways has announced a terminal change at London Heathrow for its direct route to Las Vegas for early next year.

From January 15 to February 23, 2025, BA’s weekly flights between Heathrow and Las Vegas will increase from 7 per week to 10 per week, with the three additional flights operating on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The flights will also depart from Heathrow Terminal 5 instead of Terminal 3, as they are currently.