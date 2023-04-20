Boeing Delays Could Dent Ryanair Summer Schedules

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has admitted the airline will be forced to reduce flight frequencies on certain routes this summer, due to a delay in the delivery of new Boeing 737 MAX planes because of fresh manufacturing issues recently flagged by the planemaker.

Speaking at this week’s Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Europe forum, in Wicklow, Mr O’Leary said: “We will certainly have to trim some flights out of the system.”

However, he added that the issue shouldn’t result in overall route cancellations.

Boeing is due to update its delivery schedule either today or tomorrow. In the meantime, Mr O’Leary said any frequency changes will be made on Ryanair’s busiest routes; particularly on Ireland-UK services.

In terms of outlook, Mr O’Leary said the climate is very good, right now, saying business is “booming and getting boomier”.

Mr O’Leary also said Ryanair aims to be the biggest airline serving Ukraine once the war in that country is over.

Ryanair, he said, has already hired around 140 Ukrainian onboard staff – comprising pilots and cabin crew – and is targeting approximately 30 EU routes to and from Ukraine and a presence at four airports in the country; namely Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa and Kherson.