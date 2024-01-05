Beverleigh Hart Announced as Commercial Director for TBO UK & Ireland

TBO UK and Ireland are thrilled to announce the promotion of Beverleigh Hart to the role of Commercial Director. Bev has been an invaluable part of the team, and her dedication and expertise have played a pivotal role in the company’s success.

Bev joined the Bookabed family over a decade ago, in 2012, as a Customer Service Manager. Her passion, commitment, and outstanding performance quickly propelled her into the position of General Manager in 2013. Since 2018, she has held the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), contributing significantly to the growth and success of Bookabed.

Over the years, Bev has been instrumental in various aspects of the company, from customer service to operations and everything in between. She has embraced the challenges and opportunities that came with the TBO acquisition of Bookabed and positioned herself as a key point of contact for all things TBO. Her exceptional ability to build relationships across the entire TBO business has been remarkable.

Karl Tyrrel stated “Bev has been an integral part of Bookabed’s journey for the past 11 years. Her unwavering commitment and exceptional leadership have driven our company’s success. She has wholeheartedly embraced the TBO acquisition and has become a cornerstone of our collaboration with TBO. I have personally witnessed her go above and beyond to ensure our continued growth and success.

I am immensely proud of Bev, and it is truly gratifying to see her dedication rewarded with this well-deserved promotion to the role of Commercial Director for TBO UK and Ireland.”

Beverleigh Hart stated “This marks a pivotal moment in my travel career, a milestone I’ve long aspired to achieve. The realisation of this accomplishment wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of Karl and the entire Bookabed team. As I embark on the journey ahead with TBO, I acknowledge the substantial responsibility that comes with the role. Nonetheless, I am confident that the collaborative spirit within our team will provide the support needed. I eagerly anticipate the challenges and successes that lie ahead in this new chapter of my career at TBO.

Bev’s career in the travel industry spans an impressive 25 years, beginning at Club Travel. Throughout her journey, she has held pivotal positions in several high-profile companies in Ireland, including General Manager at Tour America, Operations Manager at Chase Travel, and General Manager at Innstant. In the latter role, she played a crucial role in establishing their business in both Ireland and the UK.

Please join us in congratulating Bev on her new role as Commercial Director of TBO UK and Ireland. We do not doubt that she will continue to excel and contribute significantly to the ongoing success of the company.

Bev, your dedication, leadership, and passion inspire us all. Everyone looks forward to witnessing the continued growth and achievements that you will bring to TBO and Bookabed UK and Ireland in your new role.