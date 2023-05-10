Barter’s Travelnet Named Ireland’s Top Agency in TTG Top Travel Agencies 2023

Munster travel agency, Barter’s Travelnet in Cork has been named the Republic of Ireland’s Top Agency as part of the TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies 2023: Travel Trade Gazette.

TTG editorial director Pippa Jacks said: “We were delighted to see the high street travel agency sector performing so strongly, with almost every finalist reporting a record year of sales in the last 12 months – reaping the rewards of the extraordinary service they offered to clients during the challenges of recent

years. There is no doubting that the high street travel agent is here to stay – and that holidaymakers are valuing their expertise more than ever.”

About Barter’s Travelnet’s win, judges said: “After a re-brand last year, this family-run agency

has gone from strength to strength.”

Managing Director of Barter’s Travelnet, Tom Randles, commented on the win: “Reaching the

final category is an honour in itself, and to win it all together is a fantastic achievement. It’s a

credit to the team, they’re the reason we’ve won this.”

The TTG Top 50 ceremony took place at The Vox in Birmingham on Thursday 27 April, with

more than 500 of the UK and Ireland’s top travel agents and supplier-partners in attendance,

with entertainment from Fine Young Cannibals’ Roland Gift and chart-topper Chesney Hawkes.