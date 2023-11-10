Another Chance to Catch ITTN Webinar with Qatar Tourism and Win Prizes!

SEARCH
This morning, ITTN’s Carrie Day was joined by Lauren Kelly from Qatar Tourism for the latest instalment of ITTN Webinars, with a short but comprehensive overview of this exciting destination!

With daily flights from Dublin, and a stopover programme on offer (with 5* hotel stays for as little as $14USD per person, per night), Qatar is well worth mentioning to your customers as new destination to experience, especially if they are transiting through Doha.

And don’t worry, it’s not a dry country 😉

For those who were unable to join this morning, there is still a chance to watch the webinar back in your own time and to enter a competition to win one of 3 x €50 Amazon Vouchers – just in time for Christmas!

All you need to do is following this link: https://ittn.ie/ittn-and-qatar-tourism/ and answer two easy questions to be in with a chance of winning.

Let us know which other destinations you would like to learn more about, as we will be ramping up our webinar offerings in 2024. Email [email protected] with your wish list!

Good luck everyone.

