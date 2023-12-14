ANA Achieves 11th Year of 5-Star Excellence from SKYTRAX

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest airline, earned the prestigious 5-Star quality

of service designation from SKYTRAX. SKYSTRAX is a globally leading independent international air transport rating organization. Only 10 airlines worldwide have earned the highest 5-star rating. Furthermore, ANA is the only Japanese airline to maintain the 5-Star rating for 11 consecutive years since 2013. The airline highlights that this is a testament to its unwavering commitment, dedication and hospitality exhibited by its employees daily.

The “World Airline Star Rating” is based on a rigorous and meticulous audit, evaluating each airline’s in-flight and airport service quality standards. 5-Star ratings are awarded to airlines that consistently provide high-quality service.

Shinichi Inoue, President and CEO of ANA

ANA received high praise for its consistently high level of service provided by its staff across all aspects of passenger travel. The award also recognized ANA’s continuous efforts to enhance its products and service offerings to ensure a safer and more comfortable air travel experience.

“ANA’s recognition with the 5-Star designation by SKYTRAX for over a decade reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to excellence and delivering expectational service for our customers,” said Shinichi Inoue, President and CEO of ANA. “As we celebrate this achievement, we will remain steadfast in continuing our efforts for the next ten years and beyond.”

In-Flight Cleaning

ANA’s commitment to providing a comfortable in-flight environment is reflected in the high-quality cabin cleaning services among staff from various departments, communicating closely to ensure the cleanliness of in-flight cabins. The dedication was recognized in June 2023, when ANA earned the “World’s Cleanest Airline” award at the World Airline Awards by SKYTRAX.

Universalization of Food

As part of the ANA Future Promise, ANA is promoting the “universalization of food” onboard to meet the dietary preferences of each individual passenger. This includes the renewal of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free inflight meals and the expansion of pre-order items.

ANA Airlines in Ireland

All Nippon Airways (ANA) is represented by Alan Sparling (ASM Ireland) in Ireland and Julie Murphy (Country Sales Manager, UK & Ireland, All Nippon Airways). The end of 2023 saw Japan as one of the last countries to open its border to tourists. Ana European flights are currently operating at 60% of pre-covid levels but are continuing to increase clients as we look towards 2024.

For More on ANA and Star Alliance Airlines

“Together, Better Connected with Star Alliance”, is the new tagline for the global aviation alliance of which ANA is a member. Find out more on the Star Alliance airlines servicing Ireland: