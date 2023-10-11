Air Transat Details Dublin Frequency Increase

Canadian carrier Air Transat has given more details about its expanded services out of Dublin next summer.

ITTN/TNT reported, earlier this week, that the airline was including Ireland in its expanded international schedule for summer 2024.

Today, Air Transat said that it will be offering daily flights from Dublin to Toronto next year. That represents an increase from up to six times weekly flights this year.

Return Economy Class prices from Dublin to Toronto for summer 2024 start from €417 pp.

Sonia Kurek, Air Transat Commercial Director, UK & Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to be offering Irish passengers more choice and flexibility for summer 2024. With excellent value fares, all including meals and in-flight entertainment, a modern fleet and wide choice of flights, we’re confident that Air Transat will be the airline of choice to Canada for many passengers next summer.”

In Toronto, passengers travelling from Dublin can also connect to Air Transat’s onward services to Montréal.

Air Transat passengers travelling from Ireland will do so on the Airbus A321LR, the greenest aircraft in its category, with a choice of Club Class and Economy Class.