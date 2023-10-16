Air Japan Adds Experienced Captain Role to Recruitment Drive

Air Japan is to begin recruitment of mid-career pilots.

For the first time, Air Japan is initiating its recruitment of experienced pilots – Captains, alongside recruitment efforts for cabin crew and corporate roles.

The airline is recruiting as of today up until mid-November, with starting dates for new roles next March.

The airline’s legacy of superior service has helped it earn SKYTRAX’s respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 10 consecutive years.

ANA also has been recognised by Air Transport World as “Airline of the Year” three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times.