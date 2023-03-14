SEARCH
Aer Lingus Update (Pt 3): XLR Plane Deliveries to Start This Year

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Aer Lingus is finally in line to get two new Airbus A321-XLR planes this year, which will significantly boost its long haul fleet.

The XLR jets – which stand for extra long range – can fly distances between Ireland and North America at a lower cost and are more fuel efficient.

Aer Lingus had been in line to be the launch airline for the new planes, but owner IAG redirected, to sister carrier Iberia, its first tranche of the jets because of Aer Lingus’ pilots’ dispute earlier this summer.

However, now, IAG is set to deliver two of the new jets to Aer Lingus this year and could give it another 4 planes next year.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
